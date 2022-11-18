The implosion of FTX has rippled across the industry, hobbling liquidity at firms with exposure to what was once one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges, and prompting investigations by regulators in several countries. The crypto market is teetering after the collapse of FTX, which is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. Last week, FTX filed for the US bankruptcy protection and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive, after rival exchange Binance walked away from a proposed acquisition.