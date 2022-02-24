Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, other crypto prices crash as Ukraine crisis worsens

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also tanked about 10% to $2,373. Meanwhile, Dogecoin price were trading over 12% lower at $0.11 whereas Shiba Inu also fell about 10% to $0.000022. The performance of other coins also plummeted as Solana, XRP, Terra, Avalanche, Stellar, Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot prices were trading with cuts in the range of 8-15%