Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin surge as cryptocurrency prices today gain2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 08:28 AM IST
- Cryptocurrencies witnessed a market-wide rally with small gains in the past 24 hours
In Cryptocurrencies, the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin's price today was trading nearly more than 4% higher at $16,463, bouncing back above the $16,000 mark. On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also rose by more than 5% to $1,159.