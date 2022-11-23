“Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most cryptocurrencies witnessed a market-wide rally with small gains in the past 24 hours, bouncing off their yearly lows. The price of Bitcoin has fixed above the resistance level at $15,932. If bulls can hold the gained initiative today, BTC will likely trade above $16,300 soon. On the other hand, though Ethereum reached its lowest at $1,074, it bounced off the level. The dip could be due to a number of institutional investors actively using ETH to gain liquidity amid the market crisis. If bulls can hold ETH above the current level, we could see it trade at the $1,200 level by the end of the day," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex.