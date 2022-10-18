Bitcoin, ether, Uniswap, other crypto prices today surge. Check latest rates

“The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin witnessed fund inflows of $ 8.8 million last week which means investors are sustaining their buying momentum. Ether is exchanging hands at $1330 which is a healthy jump of 2.48% from the previous day. The overall crypto market also jumped by around 2% to touch the $938 billion mark with crypto heavyweights like Bitcoin and Ether leading the effort. The crypto market has entered a more mature and stable phase since the beginning of this month with Bitcoin finding strong support at the $19k level. In the altcoin space SOL, AVAX, and TRX registered a healthy jump in their prices with QNT becoming the newsmaker of the day with a surge of over almost 38% in the last seven days," said Tarusha Mittal, COO, and Cofounder of UniFarm.