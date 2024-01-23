Bitcoin falls to $40,000, at seven-week low amid Bitcoin ETF launch
Bitcoin's value declines by 3.98% to $39,938.00, marking its lowest point since December 4.
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, experienced a significant decline on January 22, dropping to a seven-week low and trading below $40,000 for the first time since the introduction of 11 spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on January 11, Reuters reported.
