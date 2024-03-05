Bitcoin Funds Pull In Money at Record Pace
Jack Pitcher , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 05 Mar 2024, 10:34 AM IST
SummaryBlackRock’s bitcoin ETF is fastest ever to reach $10 billion in assets.
Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have been a smash hit, helping feed into a frenzy that has sent the cryptocurrency’s price toward a record high.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less