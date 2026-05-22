Bitcoin Investors Sell Hardest Just When Prices Start to Recover

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s bad stretch of ETF outflows has exposed an uncomfortable dynamic in the crypto market’s structure: the price level that should draw buyers back in is the one that also prompts some of the heaviest selling.

US spot-Bitcoin ETFs recorded their ninth-largest weekly outflow since their launch in early 2024, with $1.7 billion leaving funds in the five days through Monday, according to K33 Research. The timing was not coincidental: the selling arrived as Bitcoin approached $83,000 — the average price at which ETF holders are roughly flat on their investment.

K33 tested whether proximity to that kind of price level tends to drive outflows. It does. When Bitcoin trades near the price most ETF investors paid for it, the odds of a heavy outflow day rise to above 10% — compared with just 3% when prices are comfortably higher. The closer prices get to breakeven, the more people head for the exit.

“In other words, heavy outflow days are far more common when BTCUSD trades close to its cost basis,” said Vetle Lunde, head of research at K33. “We attribute this to market participants seeking to avoid losses.”

The pain runs in both directions. Investors approaching breakeven from above sell to avoid going underwater. Investors approaching it from below sell to cut losses after a deep drawdown. Either way, the cost basis acts as a ceiling rather than a floor, a level where selling concentrates precisely when a recovery might otherwise gain traction.

But the $83,000 represents another closely monitored level in the market: it’s roughly where Bitcoin’s 200-day moving average currently rests. The coin has historically tended to bump up against that threshold, as happened in March 2022, when it managed to rally until it hit that point, according to analysts at CryptoQuant, who called it “a key bear market ceiling.”

The findings land at a dispiriting moment for Bitcoin’s broader momentum. The asset that spent 2024 riding a wave of mainstream legitimacy — new ETF wrappers, Wall Street endorsements, a spot on the financial adviser menu — has spent 2026 quietly losing the audience it spent years trying to attract. Retail investors have rotated out. Institutional flows have thinned as the arbitrage trade unwinds. And that’s left the coin trading at around $77,600 currently, way below the all-time highs of over $126,000.

Outflows have continued this week, with investors pulling roughly $1.1 billion from funds through Wednesday, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The ETF, once celebrated as the bridge between crypto and conventional finance, has also become a vehicle through which holders exit as efficiently as they entered. What remains is a market caught between one large mechanical buyer propping up the floor and a tendency to sell into any recovery — a combination that makes momentum, in either direction, unusually hard to sustain.

Separately, K33’s data showed institutional participants reduced their Bitcoin ETF exposure by 26,733 tokens in the first quarter, while retail investors added 19,395 tokens. The institutional reduction was driven largely by funds like Millennium and Jane Street, which K33 attributed to compressing crypto yields and opportunities elsewhere.

--With assistance from Isabelle Lee.

(Updates prices.)

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