(Bloomberg) -- The plunge in the value of Bitcoin is putting pressure on billion-dollar mining companies to liquidate their remaining token reserves, both to cover steep operating costs and to fund an increasingly strained pivot into AI data centers.

A key measure of mining revenue, known as hash price, slumped to its lowest in at least a year as Bitcoin fell to a more than two-year low of around $55,000 last weekend, Hashrate Index data show. JPMorgan Chase & Co. recently estimated the average cost of producing a Bitcoin at around $86,000, though expenses vary significantly among operators.

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Those deteriorating economics threaten to compound pressures across the broader crypto market. Even though some of the largest publicly traded operators have already pared their holdings, sustained losses could trigger a fresh wave of forced selling.

“It’s likely that we’ll see pressure for companies to liquidate their Bitcoin holdings more because the bills have to get paid, payroll has to run regardless of what the price of Bitcoin is,” said Mark Zalan, chief executive officer of Bitcoin-mining services provider GoMining.

Bitcoin mining is an energy-intensive process, in which miners invest billions of dollars to build data centers, and purchase specialized computers and massive amounts of power, to earn token rewards released by the Bitcoin network by validating transactions.

MARA Holdings Inc., Core Scientific Inc. and CleanSpark Inc. are among the large publicly traded miners that have already been selling off reserves. Even American Bitcoin Corp., a Trump family-backed firm that once pledged to hold every token its mines in reserve, changed gears and sold Bitcoin to help cover operating costs in the third quarter.

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Shares of the companies have been been hit hard by the collapse of the token price. MARA has slumped around 40% this year, while CleanSpark is off 50%. American Bitcoin has tumbled 85% since last December.

American Bitcoin’s cost to mine was around $42,100 per Bitcoin in the third quarter, the company said earlier this month.

Smaller or private Bitcoin miners are likely to suffer more from the Bitcoin downturn as they typically have fewer financing sources or higher operating costs compared with the public companies. While American Bitcoin has raised hundreds of millions of dollars to deploy the most advanced mining machines, less capitalized peers may still hold older-generation models.

“People that have old equipment are probably in a bigger world of pain,” Zalan said. The breakeven price for more efficient miners can be between $50,000 and $60,000, he said.

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The rout could be worse. The diminishing supply that results from Bitcoin network updates every four years has made the selloff a less impactful event for the market than in previous cycles.

Many miners have also already unplugged machines as electricity and other operating costs exceed the value of Bitcoin they would have minted. The hash rate, a measure of computing power used for Bitcoin mining, saw an 8% decline below last year’s level, the first annual contraction since China, the previous crypto-mining hub, banned the industry in 2021. While that drop was forced by policy, this one is price-driven, Glassnode said.

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