Bitcoin plummets 5.50% on fading Fed rate cut expectations, down nearly 10% from peak
Bitcoin's price dropped by 5.60% to $66,650 due to fading enthusiasm in the crypto market. US manufacturing showed growth in March after 16 months of contraction, raising expectations that the Federal Reserve may not cut rates in June. Bond traders adjusted expectations for monetary policy easing.
The price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, dropped by 5.60% in today's intraday trading to reach $66,650. This decline reflects waning enthusiasm in the crypto market, influenced by the increasing challenges to achieving looser monetary policy in the US.
