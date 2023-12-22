Bitcoin Rose on Rumors in 2023. How to Predict What Comes Next.

Of course the past isn’t always prologue, especially for an evolving technology. The 2017 bitcoin peak, approaching $20,000, was eventually far eclipsed by the 2021 peak, closer to $70,000. Other things could also help support bitcoin’s price in 2024, like an anticipated “halving" of the reward miners receive for processing transactions and creating new bitcoin, which can help limit the available supply. And the advent of familiar spot ETFs, akin to ones used by investors to buy gold or other physical commodities, might simply be much more significant than futures launches.