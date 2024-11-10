Bitcoin soars near $80,000 as Donald Trump set to return to White House as President

  • Bitcoin reached a record high of nearly $80,000 following Donald Trump's election win, which is seen as a boost for digital assets.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published10 Nov 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Bitcoin nears 80,000 on optimism over Trump's return to the White House.
Bitcoin nears 80,000 on optimism over Trump’s return to the White House.

Bitcoin has surged to a record high of nearly $80,000 due to US President-elect Donald Trump’s support of digital assets and the possibility of pro-crypto lawmakers in Congress.

The cryptocurrency soared 4.3 per cent to $79,771 on Sunday and reached nearly $79,000 at 2:05 pm in Singapore, according to a Bloomberg report. Smaller tokens such as Cardano and Dogecoin also climbed.

Donald Trump, during his election campaign, assured to put the US at the focus of the digital asset industry. This will include creating a Bitcoin stockpile and appointing related regulators.

 

Also Read | Bitcoin hits $75K, Dogecoin spikes 17% as crypto market sees wave of optimism

On Tuesday, Trump secured a majority with a stronger margin than expected.

“With the dust from Trump’s victory still settling down, it was only a matter of time before a run-up of some sort occurred given the perception of Trump being pro-crypto, and that’s what we’re seeing now,” the report quoted Le Shi, Hong Kong managing director at market-making firm Auros.

In 2024, Bitcoin has increased by about 90 per cent, boosted by robust demand for US exchange-traded funds (ETF) and the key rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, the report added. This exceeds the returns from investments such as stocks and gold.

 

Also Read | Iran’s Rial hits all-time low, bitcoin and dollar up as Trump returns to office

US exchange-traded funds

On Thursday, the ETFs led by $35 billion iShares Bitcoin Trust of BlackRock Inc. recorded a daily net inflow of $1.4 billion, the report said. The iShares ETF trading volume rose to an all-time high a day earlier, reflecting on Trump’s win and its impact on crypto.

Trump’s support for crypto is in contrast to President Joe Biden’s crackdown on digital assets. The digital asset industry is often claimed as a sector with fraud and misconduct by the Securities & Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler. In 2022, the Securities & Exchange Commission tightened the norms for digital assets mainly after the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent FTX exchange.

 

Also Read | Europe’s economy faces sink-or-swim moment as Trump returns

During the US election campaign, digital asset companies spent a lot of money promoting candidates who were favourable to the industry, the report stated.

“Trump has promised supportive regulation, and the sweep of the House and the Senate makes the passage of crypto bills much more likely,” the report said quoting Noelle Acheson, author of the Crypto Is Macro Now newsletter.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsBitcoin soars near $80,000 as Donald Trump set to return to White House as President

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

147.55
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-3.35 (-2.22%)

Tata Motors share price

805.70
03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-14.1 (-1.72%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

733.05
03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
49.45 (7.23%)

Ashok Leyland share price

222.00
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
6.2 (2.87%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Aarti Industries share price

474.75
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-40.3 (-7.82%)

Signatureglobal India share price

1,274.45
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-107.95 (-7.81%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,200.50
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-90.45 (-7.01%)

GMM Pfaudler share price

1,282.90
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-92 (-6.69%)
More from Top Losers

Indian Hotels Company share price

733.05
03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
49.45 (7.23%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,098.90
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
71.45 (6.95%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

996.05
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
61.85 (6.62%)

One 97 Communications share price

848.15
03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
52.35 (6.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,375.000.00
    Chennai
    79,381.000.00
    Delhi
    79,533.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,385.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.