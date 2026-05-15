Bitcoin Stalls as Crypto Gains Ground in Washington, Wall Street

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is stalling around $80,000 despite a steady drumbeat of developments that suggest digital assets are becoming more deeply embedded in mainstream finance.

In Washington, lawmakers are moving ahead with a closely watched crypto market structure bill. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expanding its tokenized finance efforts. Charles Schwab Corp. is widening access to spot-Bitcoin and Ether trading. Large financial groups continue to back new crypto infrastructure bets.

Yet Bitcoin itself has barely moved.

The disconnect may reflect less a lack of enthusiasm than a shift in how investors express optimism about the sector. The more revealing signal is not in the spot market, but in derivatives, where traders appear unconvinced that any of this amounts to an immediate catalyst for Bitcoin itself.

Short-dated Bitcoin options are trading near their lowest implied volatility levels of the year, according to crypto analytics firm Block Scholes, suggesting little appetite to pay for protection against sharp price swings. Seven-day contracts still carry a modest premium for downside hedging, but not the sort of anxiety or directional conviction usually associated with a market anticipating a breakout or a selloff.

“Momentum is cooling off,” Jasper De Maere, OTC trader at Wintermute, said in a note. The “overall appetite from generalist investors for crypto is still weak.”

More strikingly, traders appear to be assigning little event risk to the Senate’s expected markup of crypto legislation, despite the political attention surrounding it. That stands in contrast to options on Coinbase Global Inc. shares, where contracts spanning the debate period carry a clearer implied volatility premium. The implication is that, if Washington does prove market-moving, investors increasingly see crypto-linked companies rather than Bitcoin itself as the more direct vehicle for that trade.

That marks a notable shift. Bitcoin long served as the market’s blunt instrument for crypto optimism, rising on regulatory enthusiasm, institutional endorsements or infrastructure developments whether or not they directly affected the asset.

There are still sources of support. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have absorbed nearly $2 billion over the past month, underscoring persistent demand even as the broader macro backdrop has become less accommodating.

Meanwhile, one of Bitcoin’s more reliable sources of supply appears to be easing. Bitfinex analysts say long-term holders continue to accumulate while miners, helped by stronger economics, are selling less inventory into the market. That should gradually tighten available supply, though more likely over months than days.

It’s “a gradual tightening of actively traded supply, even as price action remains relatively muted,” said the Bitfinex analysts.

The result is a market that appears structurally supported but tactically indifferent.

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