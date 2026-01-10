Bitcoin Stalls at $90,000 as Markets Await Fed, Tariff News

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is ending its first full week of trading in 2026 little changed — hovering around the $90,000 level and down about 2% from a year earlier.
The original cryptocurrency failed to break above $95,000, keeping it below what has effectively been a price ceiling since an October selloff erased nearly a third of its value. Bitcoin began rebounding earlier this week during a broader New Year market rally, but it peaked below $94,800 on Monday. It was trading at about $90,200 at 4 p.m. in New York on Friday.
Investors are awaiting a slate of policy decisions in Washington covering tariffs, Federal Reserve leadership and cryptocurrency legislation, leaving Bitcoin in a holding pattern. The Supreme Court did not issue an expected ruling on Friday on the legality of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, contributing to Bitcoin’s stasis alongside exchange-traded fund inflows and geopolitical uncertainty, according to Jake Ostrovskis, head of over-the-counter trading at Wintermute.
“We’re seeing classic post-rally consolidation after Bitcoin’s strong start to 2026,” Ostrovskis said.
Stronger-than-expected economic data also weighed on expectations for additional interest-rate cuts, limiting Bitcoin’s momentum toward its all-time high above $126,000 in October.
“Macroeconomic data have generally come in stronger than expected, modestly reducing the probability of a March rate cut and likely adding further near-term pressure on prices,” said James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares.
Some market participants view the price stagnation as constructive.
“Bitcoin is consolidating around $90,000 after a prolonged selloff tied to tax-loss harvesting and fears MSCI would exclude digital-asset treasury companies from major indices,” said Brian Vieten, a senior research analyst covering digital assets and blockchain at Siebert Financial. “With that risk now resolved, selling pressure has largely been exhausted.”
Index provider MSCI shelved a plan this week to remove digital-asset treasuries on the grounds that they behave like investment funds.
Some traders remain bullish on Bitcoin’s longer-term prospects. Butterfill said a price of about $200,000 is achievable by year-end. Ostrovskis said systemic buying would be unlocked again once Bitcoin breaks through the $95,000 psychological barrier, reopening a path to six-figure prices.
“A sustained break above $95,000 likely becomes reflexive,” Ostrovskis said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2026 Bloomberg L.P.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.