(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin pared just about all of the gains posted earlier when Jensen Huang was reinstated as chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., with investors continuing to exit the digital-asset sector following weeks of heavy selling.

An earlier rebound of almost 6% had offered some relief for the cryptocurrency after seven consecutive weekly declines, its longest losing streak since the Terra-Luna crash in 2022. The brief bump came as a reprieve amid accelerating withdrawals from US-listed Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, which shed about $1.8 billion last week, the most since June. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index climbed around 6.7%.

“Crypto had been dragged down of late by the downturn in AI equities and the spillover in risk off sentiment from that sector,” said Carlos Guzman, GSR’s vice president of research.

Nvidia announced Huang’s return after an extraordinary intervention from the Trump administration. The company said in a statement Monday that it was confident Huang will not jeopardize national security after “input from senior levels of the United States government.” US President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged Nvidia to bring back Huang after his ouster following revelations that he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

“Bitcoin has been trading like a high-beta AI stock this month,” said Andrew Yang, a research analyst at Kaiko. “Its 30-day correlation with Nvidia hit 0.71 on Friday, the highest this year and nearly double its 2026 average.”

Bitcoin slumped to a more than two-year low over the weekend, dropping to $55,254 on Nov. 21. The original cryptocurrency had lost more than half its value since reaching a peak above $126,000 in October 2025 and was worth less than it was when crypto-friendly Trump retook the White House.

Still, investors are pulling money from US-listed Bitcoin exchange-traded funds at a faster pace, removing a key source of support for the beleaguered cryptocurrency.

The 12 ETFs saw about $1.8 billion of net outflows last week, the most since June and the fourth straight week of withdrawals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bitcoin has faced several pressures in recent weeks. The $6 billion hack of Binance at the end of October rattled crypto markets. Weakness in artificial intelligence-related trades and expectations for higher US interest rates have also hurt demand for riskier assets.

The ETF withdrawals raise the risk of a more fragile market for Bitcoin, as the funds have been an important source of demand since their US launch in 2024. So far this year, investors have pulled out over $3.7 billion from the funds.

BlackRock Inc.’s iShares Bitcoin Trust led the exodus. The fund saw a record $544 million single-day outflow on Friday.

Most US spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen outflows this month, according to Koinly Chief Executive Officer Robin Singh.

“Bitcoin holding above $60,000 is hardly convincing evidence that any recovery is underway,” Singh said. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see Bitcoin slip back into the $50,000s in the near term.”

Singh also said Bitcoin could lose investor attention during the year-end holiday period, with fewer catalysts to attract fresh demand.

(Updates prices.)

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