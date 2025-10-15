From pizza to $1.2 billion: Can Bitcoin topple gold as India’s go-to store of value?
Abhishek Mukherjee 12 min read 15 Oct 2025, 03:00 pm IST
Summary
There’s a generational bull run in safe haven assets like gold and silver but Bitcoin has outshone them all—the digital asset is up around 90% over the past year in dollar terms. Can Indian investors afford to ignore it any longer?
New Delhi: One unwritten law of finance is that any stock we buy loses momentum almost immediately, whereas any stock we sell, invariably surges afterwards. And as anyone who has spent even a little time in the market can attest, the second hurts way more than the first. But anytime you are feeling miserable about your selling decisions or missed chances, remember this name—Laszlo Hanyecz.
