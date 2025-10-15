The union budget of 2022 marked a decisive moment. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a taxation framework for virtual digital assets (VDAs), effectively recognizing cryptocurrencies as taxable assets even while denying them the status of legal tender. Under this regime, income from the transfer of VDAs such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs attracts a flat 30% tax, plus applicable surcharge and cess. No deductions are allowed other than the cost of acquisition, and losses from crypto cannot be offset against other income or carried forward. In addition, a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) applies to VDA transactions above ₹10,000 ( ₹50,000 for specified persons).