Bitcoin’s halving is coming. Miners are looking for new ways to make money.

Shares of Marathon have lost more than a third of their value this year, to $14.60. During crypto’s last peak in late 2021, the stock traded above $75 a share. Marathon and other miners were hit hard during the crypto winter that followed when high energy prices and falling bitcoin prices squeezed their bottom lines. Marathon’s business started picking back up again last year: The company swung to a $261 million profit, and revenue more than tripled.