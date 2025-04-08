Black Monday blows: Asia’s richest, including Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, lose $46 billion as Trump tariff hits market

Updated8 Apr 2025, 06:35 AM IST
Asia’s richest billionaires, including Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, others cumulatively lost nearly $46 billion on India's ‘Black Monday' on April 7, as markets across the region continued to fall in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. co-founder Pony Ma lost $6.8 billion, or 12% of his total wealth. In India, infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani slid by $4.2 billion. Robin Zeng, the Hong Kong battery billionaire, dropped $4.1 billion, reported Bloomberg.

Collectively, the world's 20 richest individuals saw a cumulative $45.9 billion wiped out from their fortunes, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as the MSCI Asia Pacific Index tumbled as much as 8.5%.

Which Indian billionaires lost the most?

India's richest person, Mukesh Ambani, experienced the largest loss, with his wealth shrinking by $3.6 billion to $87.7 billion. Gautam Adani, the second-richest Indian, saw his net worth drop by $3 billion, totaling $57.3 billion.

The five billionaires who saw most of their fortunes wiped out on ‘Black Monday’ on April 7, were – Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Savitri Jindal, Shiv Nadar and DLF's Kushal Pal Singh.

Taken together, the Indian billionaires lost a total of $9.89 billion, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaires list.

1. Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Group and India's richest person, was the biggest loser in the Black Monday stock market crash, with his net worth dropping by $2.9 billion to $88.4 billion.

2. Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, the chairperson of the Adani Group and India's second-richest person, experienced a $2.8 billion drop in his net worth on Monday. By the end of the trading day, his net worth was $57.6 billion, according to Forbes.

3. Savitri Jindal

Savitri Jindal and family, ranked 45th globally, and were the third-largest losers in India, on Monday's stock market crash. The chairperson of the Jindal Group, a major player in steel, power, cement, and infrastructure, saw her net worth decline by $2.3 billion to $33.8 billion.

4. Kushal Pal Singh

Real estate tycoon Kushal Pal Singh, founder of DLF, saw his net worth drop by $988 million due to Monday's stock market crash, leaving him with $13.5 billion.

5. Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar, co-founder of HCL Tech, was the fifth biggest loser on Monday, with his wealth falling by $902 million amid the market turmoil. His net worth now stands at $31.5 billion, making him the fourth richest person in India.

Trump's tariffs rattles Indian Stock Market

India's richest suffered a major blow owing to the ugly plunge fueled by Trump's tariffs. On Monday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex plunged 2,226.79 points, or 2.95%, ending at 73,137.90. During the day, it dropped as much as 3,939.68 points, or 5.22%, to 71,425.01.

Intra-day, the benchmark fell by 1,160.8 points, or 5.06%, reaching 21,743.65.

Who was the biggest loser?

Lei Jun, chairman of Xiaomi Corp., was the biggest loser of the day, with his wealth dropping 20%, or $7.8 billion.

