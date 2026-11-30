(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc.’s Japan team sees higher Japanese government bond yields drawing greater global investor interest in one of the world’s largest sovereign debt markets.

Yuichi Chiguchi, chief investment strategist at BlackRock Japan, said he is “mentally bullish” on JGBs. “Looking at where the JGB market is headed overall, I think it makes sense to take a positive stance.”

The firm is maintaining a neutral stance for now, he said, because global investors find it difficult to map out the yield curve as the Bank of Japan continues to normalize interest rates, leaving JGBs at risk if there is a selloff in US Treasuries.

“If global investors keep coming in, trading volumes will increase and the investor base will broaden,” he said. “That would make it a very attractive market.”

Foreign demand has already picked up. Overseas investors have stepped up purchases of JGBs, according to Ministry of Finance data, while AllianceBernstein said this month that it expects inflows to continue. Sustained foreign buying could broaden a market long dominated by domestic investors, providing a new source of demand as interest rates normalize.

Chiguchi expects Japan’s potential growth rate to be between 0.5% and just under 1%, with inflation running at 2%-3%. Against that backdrop, he sees the BOJ’s terminal rate — the rate at the peak of the current hike cycle — at 2%, plus or minus 0.5 percentage point, in about a year, with 10-year bond yields rising to 3%-4%.

“Once rates reach those levels, the normalization of interest rates will be complete,” he said in an interview on Nov. 26.

Global investors buying 30-year Japanese government bonds could also gain roughly three percentage points from currency hedging, resulting in a dollar-based yield of about 7%, according to Chiguchi.

Chiguchi said revised US gross domestic product data for the July-September quarter was “stronger than expected,” adding that he was particularly surprised by the strength of capital spending.

Long-Term Treasuries

Continuing jobless claims remain extremely low by historical standards, suggesting the economy is close to full employment, while hourly wage growth at 3% is supporting consumer spending, he said. Inflation is shifting “from cost-push to demand-driven,” a transition he expects to become a key theme next year.

With concerns about fiscal expansion adding to upward pressure on rates, Chiguchi said he is cautious on long-term US Treasuries. At the same time, the market’s measure of inflation expectations, the breakeven inflation rate, has fallen to 2.1%, making it difficult to justify consecutive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in December and January.

He expects a pullback in rate-hike expectations and described two-year Treasury yields as “quite attractive.”

In equities, Chiguchi expects markets to move toward a recovery in the near term as extreme pessimism begins to unwind. While he remains bullish on artificial intelligence, he said there were similarities to “the IT bubble in 2000 and its collapse.”

“If US policymakers believe the financing boom could lead to credit concerns, they may be thinking they should raise rates now, with an eye to a situation in which emergency rate cuts could become necessary in the future,” Chiguchi said.

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