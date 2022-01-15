BlackRock now manages over $10 trillion in assets

On a conference call with analysts, BlackRock Chairman and Chief Executive Larry Fink said the firm’s active business was now benefiting from the build-outs it had made to both its investment teams and its sales organization. Big pensions, endowments and other institutional clients are turning to a handful of asset managers to oversee a larger slice of their assets, Mr. Fink said. That also helps BlackRock, as one of only a few firms that has both large active and passive platforms.