BlackRock warns markets not appreciating worsening geopolitical backdrop
SummaryThe world’s largest investment manager BlackRock warns of further deterioration in the geopolitical backdrop for financial markets in 2024 and says asset markets aren’t fully appreciating the risks.
SYDNEY—The world’s largest investment manager BlackRock has warned of further deterioration in the geopolitical backdrop for financial markets in 2024, adding that asset markets aren’t fully appreciating the risks.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more