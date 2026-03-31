A year after it acquired AGS Health from EQT in a billion-dollar transaction, global private equity firm Blackstone has hired bankers to plan a listing for the company at three times the buy value, three people with knowledge of the development said. The company, which is now being valued upwards of $3 billion, will look to raise around $500 million from the public market listing, these people added.
Blackstone hires bankers for $500 million AGS Health IPO, eyes 3x valuation jump in a year
SummaryThe potential offer comes amid a cooling IPO market, in which big offers have failed to generate listing gains for selling shareholders since January.
A year after it acquired AGS Health from EQT in a billion-dollar transaction, global private equity firm Blackstone has hired bankers to plan a listing for the company at three times the buy value, three people with knowledge of the development said. The company, which is now being valued upwards of $3 billion, will look to raise around $500 million from the public market listing, these people added.
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