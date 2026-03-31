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Blackstone hires bankers for $500 million AGS Health IPO, eyes 3x valuation jump in a year

Sneha ShahAgnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read31 Mar 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Blackstone bets on healthcare boom with AGS Health listing plan.
Blackstone bets on healthcare boom with AGS Health listing plan.(REUTERS)
Summary

The potential offer comes amid a cooling IPO market, in which big offers have failed to generate listing gains for selling shareholders since January.

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A year after it acquired AGS Health from EQT in a billion-dollar transaction, global private equity firm Blackstone has hired bankers to plan a listing for the company at three times the buy value, three people with knowledge of the development said. The company, which is now being valued upwards of $3 billion, will look to raise around $500 million from the public market listing, these people added.

A year after it acquired AGS Health from EQT in a billion-dollar transaction, global private equity firm Blackstone has hired bankers to plan a listing for the company at three times the buy value, three people with knowledge of the development said. The company, which is now being valued upwards of $3 billion, will look to raise around $500 million from the public market listing, these people added.

AGS, which provides a host of services, including medical billing, claim submission, denial management and medical coding, has appointed investment banks JM Financial, Jefferies, ICICI Securities, Nomura and JP Morgan India and others for the IPO.

AGS, which provides a host of services, including medical billing, claim submission, denial management and medical coding, has appointed investment banks JM Financial, Jefferies, ICICI Securities, Nomura and JP Morgan India and others for the IPO.

“It will be a mix of primary plus secondary share sale,” said one of the people cited above. The company, which is 100% owned by Blackstone, is likely to sell a 10-15% stake through the offering. “The company will look at a confidential filing by the end of April or May,” a second person cited above said.

Also Read | How AI is transforming investment banking

The potential offer comes amid a cooling IPO market, in which big offers have failed to generate listing gains for selling shareholders since January. Many companies have now delayed their public offerings by at least a few months, including payment firms, private equity-backed quick-commerce firms, and hospitality brands, Mint reported on 25 March.

AGS works with healthcare providers and insurance companies to help them increase profitability, scalability, and compliance. EQT, formerly Barings Private Equity Asia, acquired AGS in 2019 for $320 million. It then sold it to Blackstone in a billion-dollar deal in 2025.

A Blackstone spokesperson declined to comment on Mint’s emailed queries on Monday.

Also Read | Cricket’s unicorn era: CSK shares soar as rivals fetch $3.4 bn

Opportunity knocks

The global healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software market presents a $55.13 billion growth opportunity over the next four years. According to a report by market research and advisory firm Technavio, the healthcare RCM market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2025 to 2030. North America is estimated to contribute 60.1% of this growth. The proliferation of agentic AI and autonomous coding workflows will drive the healthcare RCM software market further, the report added.

AGS is poised to benefit well from this industry boom. The firm employs 12,000 RCM experts who directly support more than 150 customers across care settings and specialties, including nearly 50% of the 20 most prominent US hospitals and 40% of the nation’s 10 largest health systems, according to the company's website.

Also Read | Govt sought ₹70k cr from IDBI Bank stake sale, bids fell short of expectations

Blackstone’s IPO pipeline

The firm's IPO will be Blackstone's second major development in the healthcare space this year, after the buyout firm moved one step closer to becoming the largest shareholder in a $7 billion healthcare giant after the merger of Aster DM Healthcare India Ltd and Quality Care India Ltd.

Meanwhile, the PE major is aggressively driving its Indian portfolio toward public listings in 2026, eyeing around $1.7 billion through key IPOs. This pipeline includes AGS Health, Bagmane REIT's more than $400 million offer, and other potentials such as Horizon Industrial Parks' $300 million offer and PGP Glass' $500 million IPO.

Spokespersons for JP Morgan, Nomura, JM Financial and ICICI Securities did not respond to Mint’s emailed queries. A Jefferies spokesperson declined to comment.

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Meet the Author

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsBlackstone hires bankers for $500 million AGS Health IPO, eyes 3x valuation jump in a year

Blackstone hires bankers for $500 million AGS Health IPO, eyes 3x valuation jump in a year

Sneha ShahAgnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read31 Mar 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Blackstone bets on healthcare boom with AGS Health listing plan.
Blackstone bets on healthcare boom with AGS Health listing plan.(REUTERS)
Summary

The potential offer comes amid a cooling IPO market, in which big offers have failed to generate listing gains for selling shareholders since January.

Gift this article

A year after it acquired AGS Health from EQT in a billion-dollar transaction, global private equity firm Blackstone has hired bankers to plan a listing for the company at three times the buy value, three people with knowledge of the development said. The company, which is now being valued upwards of $3 billion, will look to raise around $500 million from the public market listing, these people added.

A year after it acquired AGS Health from EQT in a billion-dollar transaction, global private equity firm Blackstone has hired bankers to plan a listing for the company at three times the buy value, three people with knowledge of the development said. The company, which is now being valued upwards of $3 billion, will look to raise around $500 million from the public market listing, these people added.

AGS, which provides a host of services, including medical billing, claim submission, denial management and medical coding, has appointed investment banks JM Financial, Jefferies, ICICI Securities, Nomura and JP Morgan India and others for the IPO.

AGS, which provides a host of services, including medical billing, claim submission, denial management and medical coding, has appointed investment banks JM Financial, Jefferies, ICICI Securities, Nomura and JP Morgan India and others for the IPO.

“It will be a mix of primary plus secondary share sale,” said one of the people cited above. The company, which is 100% owned by Blackstone, is likely to sell a 10-15% stake through the offering. “The company will look at a confidential filing by the end of April or May,” a second person cited above said.

Also Read | How AI is transforming investment banking

The potential offer comes amid a cooling IPO market, in which big offers have failed to generate listing gains for selling shareholders since January. Many companies have now delayed their public offerings by at least a few months, including payment firms, private equity-backed quick-commerce firms, and hospitality brands, Mint reported on 25 March.

AGS works with healthcare providers and insurance companies to help them increase profitability, scalability, and compliance. EQT, formerly Barings Private Equity Asia, acquired AGS in 2019 for $320 million. It then sold it to Blackstone in a billion-dollar deal in 2025.

A Blackstone spokesperson declined to comment on Mint’s emailed queries on Monday.

Also Read | Cricket’s unicorn era: CSK shares soar as rivals fetch $3.4 bn

Opportunity knocks

The global healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software market presents a $55.13 billion growth opportunity over the next four years. According to a report by market research and advisory firm Technavio, the healthcare RCM market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2025 to 2030. North America is estimated to contribute 60.1% of this growth. The proliferation of agentic AI and autonomous coding workflows will drive the healthcare RCM software market further, the report added.

AGS is poised to benefit well from this industry boom. The firm employs 12,000 RCM experts who directly support more than 150 customers across care settings and specialties, including nearly 50% of the 20 most prominent US hospitals and 40% of the nation’s 10 largest health systems, according to the company's website.

Also Read | Govt sought ₹70k cr from IDBI Bank stake sale, bids fell short of expectations

Blackstone’s IPO pipeline

The firm's IPO will be Blackstone's second major development in the healthcare space this year, after the buyout firm moved one step closer to becoming the largest shareholder in a $7 billion healthcare giant after the merger of Aster DM Healthcare India Ltd and Quality Care India Ltd.

Meanwhile, the PE major is aggressively driving its Indian portfolio toward public listings in 2026, eyeing around $1.7 billion through key IPOs. This pipeline includes AGS Health, Bagmane REIT's more than $400 million offer, and other potentials such as Horizon Industrial Parks' $300 million offer and PGP Glass' $500 million IPO.

Spokespersons for JP Morgan, Nomura, JM Financial and ICICI Securities did not respond to Mint’s emailed queries. A Jefferies spokesperson declined to comment.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsBlackstone hires bankers for $500 million AGS Health IPO, eyes 3x valuation jump in a year
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