Blockbuster debut: Konstelec Engineers share price opens with 200% premium at ₹210 on NSE SME
Konstelec Engineers share price listed at ₹210 on NSE SME, 200% higher than issue price of ₹70.
Konstelec Engineers IPO listing price today: Konstelec Engineers share price made a blockbuster debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Konstelec Engineers share price was listed at ₹210, which is 200% higher than the issue price of ₹70. Following a stellar listing, Konstelec Engineers share price were locked at 5% upper circuit.
