Konstelec Engineers IPO listing price today: Konstelec Engineers share price made a blockbuster debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Konstelec Engineers share price was listed at ₹210, which is 200% higher than the issue price of ₹70. Following a stellar listing, Konstelec Engineers share price were locked at 5% upper circuit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Konstelec Engineers IPO opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, and closed on Wednesday, January 24. Konstelec Engineers IPO price band was set in the range of ₹66 to ₹70 apiece. Konstelec Engineers IPO lot size consisted of 1,000 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

With its headquarters located in Mumbai, Konstelec Engineers is the top provider of electrical engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services in India.

Konstelec Engineers IPO subscription status was 341.80 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 437.67 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 421.36 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com. The Qualified Institutions Buyers (QIBs) were booked 113.80 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Konstelec Engineers IPO details The SME IPO consists of a fresh offering of up to 41 lakh equity shares at book-build price, each having a face value of ₹10.

The majority of the proceeds raised will go towards working capital, high-quality product acquisition for long-term projects, and collateral security; the remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes and public-issue expenses.

The issue's registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Konstelec Engineers IPO GMP today Konstelec Engineers IPO GMP or grey market premium is +105, similar to the previous session. This indicates Konstelec Engineers share price were trading at a premium of ₹105 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Konstelec Engineers was indicated at ₹175 apiece, which is 150% higher than the IPO price of ₹70. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

