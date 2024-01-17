Blue Star share price gains 1%, trades near 52-week highs; firm volume, earnings outlook for AC producers
Stock Market Today: Blue Star share price gained 1.7% in intraday trades on Wednesday, closing with gains of almost 1% on a day when benchmark indices were down more than 2%. AC producers including Voltas, Havells are trading near 52-week highs seen recently, on firm volume, earnings outlook
Blue Star share price gained 1.7% in intraday trades on Wednesday and closed with gains of almost 1%. Voltas share price also ended the day with gains of 0.16% on the BSE on a day when benchmark indices were down more than 2%. The Air-conditioner producers (Blue Star and Voltas) and even Lloyds (Havells) are gaining regularly and trading near 52-week highs seen recently.
