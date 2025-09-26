BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 51% so far on final day — GMP signals 8% listing gains

BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 LIVE: BMW Ventures' initial public offering (IPO), which opened on September 24, is set to close for bidding today, September 26. The company aims to raise up to ₹231.66 crore through the IPO, with the equity shares proposed to be listed on both the NSE and BSE.

The IPO of up to 2.34 crore equity shares has a price range of ₹94-99 per share.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for the repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company, as well as for general corporate purposes. The issue will open on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, and close on Friday, September 26, 2025.

As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for BMW Ventures IPO stands at ₹8. With the upper end of the price band set at ₹99, the estimated listing price is projected to be around ₹107. This suggests an expected gain of approximately 8.08% per share upon listing.

The company is engaged in the trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines and spare parts, as well as the manufacturing of PVC pipes, roll forming, and fabrication of Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEBs) and steel girders.