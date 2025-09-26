Subscribe

BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 Highlights: Issue sails through on QIB, NII demand — GMP signals 8% listing gains

BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 Highlights: BMW Ventures IPO opened for subscription for the third and final day. The IPO has so far seen a tepid demand, receiving 22% bids on the second day. The IPO of up to 2.34 crore equity shares has a price range of 94-99 per share.

Saloni Goel
Updated26 Sep 2025, 05:19:07 PM IST
Advertisement
BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 LIVE: Last day to apply for issue today — Here's what brokerages recommend
BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 LIVE: Last day to apply for issue today — Here's what brokerages recommend

BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 Highlights: BMW Ventures' initial public offering (IPO), which opened on September 24, is set to close for bidding today, September 26. The company aims to raise up to 231.66 crore through the IPO, with the equity shares proposed to be listed on both the NSE and BSE.

The IPO of up to 2.34 crore equity shares has a price range of 94-99 per share.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for the repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company, as well as for general corporate purposes. The issue will open on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, and close on Friday, September 26, 2025.

As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for BMW Ventures IPO stands at 8. With the upper end of the price band set at 99, the estimated listing price is projected to be around 107. This suggests an expected gain of approximately 8.08% per share upon listing.

The company is engaged in the trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines and spare parts, as well as the manufacturing of PVC pipes, roll forming, and fabrication of Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEBs) and steel girders.

Follow updates here:
26 Sep 2025, 05:19:07 PM IST

BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue ends with 1.5x bids

BMW Ventures IPO closed the third and final day of subscription with 1.5x bids. Here's how different quotas were subscribed:

QIB: 3.09x

NII: 3.03x

Retail: 0.99x

Advertisement
26 Sep 2025, 03:41:54 PM IST

BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue sailed through on last and final day

BMW Ventures IPO was booked 0.51x so far on the third day of the bidding process. Here's how different quotas were subscribed:

QIB: 3.07x

NII: 2.98x

Retail: 0.87x

26 Sep 2025, 01:38:39 PM IST

BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 LIVE: BMW Ventures has established relationship with the principal supplier

The company has maintained an exclusive distributorship for both long and flat steel products from its Primary Supplier since inception, catering to a network of over 1,250 dealers and institutional buyers across Bihar. Its well-established market position is underscored by the consistent growth in operational scale over the years. The experience of the promoters and their strong, long-standing relationship with the Primary Supplier are expected to provide continued support to the business in the medium term.

Advertisement
26 Sep 2025, 01:13:42 PM IST

BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue crosses halfway mark on QIB demand

BMW Ventures IPO was booked 0.51x so far on the third day of the bidding process. Here's how different quotas were subscribed:

QIB: 2.17x

NII: 0.32x

Retail: 0.56x

26 Sep 2025, 12:56:38 PM IST

BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 LIVE: How different segments contributed to company's revenue

The distribution of tractor engines and spare parts contributed 0.55%, 0.89%, and 1.24% to the Company’s total revenue from operations in Fiscal 2025, Fiscal 2024, and Fiscal 2023, respectively. The PVC business accounted for 0.03% and 0.08% in Fiscal 2024 and 0.17% in Fiscal 2023. The fabrication of Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEBs) contributed 0.36%, 0.58%, and 0.05% in Fiscal 2025, Fiscal 2024, and Fiscal 2023, respectively. Additionally, the fabrication of steel girders contributed 0.26% to revenue from operations in Fiscal 2024.

Advertisement
26 Sep 2025, 12:27:02 PM IST

BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 LIVE: Firm's operations are geographically concentrated

The Company derived 98.49%, 98.29%, and 98.22% of its revenue from operations from Bihar in Fiscal 2025, Fiscal 2024, and Fiscal 2023, respectively. Additionally, all of its manufacturing and fabrication facilities, as well as stockyards, are located in Bihar. As a result, any adverse social, political, or natural developments impacting this region could materially affect the Company’s revenue and overall operational performance.

26 Sep 2025, 11:43:12 AM IST

BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 LIVE: Industry outlook

India’s domestic steel demand grew at a 7% CAGR from FY2018 to FY2024, despite a pandemic-induced dip of 5.3% in FY2021. The sector rebounded strongly in FY2022 with 11.4% growth, driven by revived industrial activity and pent-up demand. By FY2024, steel demand increased to 136.3 MT, up from 100.2 MT in FY2020, largely due to growth in end-use sectors like automobiles, infrastructure, and construction.

Looking forward, demand is projected to increase at an 8%–10% CAGR, reaching 216–240 MT by FY2030. Key demand drivers will continue to be building and construction, infrastructure, and packaging, with Building & Construction (B&C) expected to hold the largest share.

(Source: CRISIL Report)

Advertisement
26 Sep 2025, 11:04:08 AM IST

BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 LIVE: Objective of the issue

The company plans to use the funds from the fresh share sale for the following purposes:

  • Repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company
  • General corporate purposes

26 Sep 2025, 10:51:49 AM IST

BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 LIVE: About the company

The company is engaged in the trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines, and spare parts, as well as the manufacturing of PVC pipes and roll-formed GP sheets under its flagship Blue Diamond brand. It also undertakes the fabrication of Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEBs) and steel girders.

With a robust distribution network spanning 29 out of Bihar’s 38 districts, the company serves a network of over 1,250 dealers. Its diverse product portfolio includes long steel products (such as TMT bars, galvanized wires, and structural hollow sections), flat steel products (including GC, GP, HR, and CR sheets and coils), and other offerings such as Agrico tools and residential and commercial doors and windows.

Advertisement
26 Sep 2025, 10:42:28 AM IST

BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 22% on second day

BMW Ventures IPO was booked 22% on Day 2 as the IPO received bids for 52,12,369 shares against 2,34,00,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.08 times subscription while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 27 per cent. The Non-Institutional Investors category received 5 per cent subscription.

26 Sep 2025, 10:28:48 AM IST

BMW Ventures IPO Day 3 LIVE: GMP signals 8% listing gains

As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for BMW Ventures IPO stands at 8. With the upper end of the price band set at 99, the estimated listing price is projected to be around 107. This suggests an expected gain of approximately 8.08% per share upon listing.

IPOGrey Market PremiumIPO Subscription
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsBMW Ventures IPO Day 3 Highlights: Issue sails through on QIB, NII demand — GMP signals 8% listing gains
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks