Business News/ Markets / BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option performance review analysis for January: BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Karthikraj Lakshmanan,Chockalingam Narayanan, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 561.51 crore. Under the guidance of Karthikraj Lakshmanan,Chockalingam Narayanan, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective is to generate long term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of equity and equity related securities across market capitalisation. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objectives of the Scheme will be realized. The Scheme does not guarantee/ indicate any returns. This detailed review of BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund returned 2.13%, showing a positive delta of 5.25% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.28% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -1.88% -7.23% 5.35%
1 Year 21.06% 8.28% 12.78%
3 Years 68.20% 36.96% 31.24%
5 Years 103.61% 114.41% -10.80%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank7.57%
HDFC Bank7.20%
Infosys5.25%
Reliance Industries4.38%
Jindal Steel & Power3.02%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks17.8%
Software & Programming13.63%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures4.46%
Oil & Gas Operations4.38%
Natural Gas Utilities4.28%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers3.96%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.93%
Apparel/Accessories3.41%
Retail (Department & Discount)3.23%
Iron & Steel3.02%
Food Processing2.8%
Construction - Raw Materials2.68%
Retail (Apparel)2.53%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber2.35%
Misc. Capital Goods2.09%
Aerospace & Defense2.02%
Chemical Manufacturing2.0%
Consumer Financial Services1.94%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.93%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.79%
Communications Services1.74%
Appliance & Tool1.49%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.45%
Retail (Grocery)1.38%
Motion Pictures1.16%
Construction Services1.14%
Furniture & Fixtures1.11%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.05%
Metal Mining1.04%
Personal & Household Prods.1.0%
Tires0.59%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.90, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.85 and 0.59, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.75% for one year, 20.80% for three years, and 18.38% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Aia Engineering1.00%310005.86

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Trent173992.0144496.014.91
United Breweries77000.065000.010.53
Ashok Leyland700000.0590000.07.83
Shoppers Stop250000.0185000.06.53
P&G Hygiene & Health Care6000.04000.05.91
Alkem Laboratories24000.016000.05.67

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Persistent Systems44600.037300.016.42
VIP Industries155000.0130000.07.80

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

