BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option performance review analysis for January: BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Karthikraj Lakshmanan,Chockalingam Narayanan, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹561.51 crore. Under the guidance of Karthikraj Lakshmanan,Chockalingam Narayanan, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective is to generate long term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of equity and equity related securities across market capitalisation. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objectives of the Scheme will be realized. The Scheme does not guarantee/ indicate any returns. This detailed review of BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund returned 2.13%, showing a positive delta of 3.64% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.28% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -1.88% -6.43% 4.55% 1 Year 21.06% 9.51% 11.55% 3 Years 68.20% 37.58% 30.62% 5 Years 103.61% 114.76% -11.15%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 17.8% Software & Programming 13.63% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 4.46% Oil & Gas Operations 4.38% Natural Gas Utilities 4.28% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 3.96% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.93% Apparel/Accessories 3.41% Retail (Department & Discount) 3.23% Iron & Steel 3.02% Food Processing 2.8% Construction - Raw Materials 2.68% Retail (Apparel) 2.53% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 2.35% Misc. Capital Goods 2.09% Aerospace & Defense 2.02% Chemical Manufacturing 2.0% Consumer Financial Services 1.94% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.93% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.79% Communications Services 1.74% Appliance & Tool 1.49% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.45% Retail (Grocery) 1.38% Motion Pictures 1.16% Construction Services 1.14% Furniture & Fixtures 1.11% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.05% Metal Mining 1.04% Personal & Household Prods. 1.0% Tires 0.59%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.90, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.85 and 0.59, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.75% for one year, 20.80% for three years, and 18.38% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Aia Engineering 1.00% 31000 5.86

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Persistent Systems 44600.0 37300.0 16.42 VIP Industries 155000.0 130000.0 7.80