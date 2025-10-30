Mint Explainer | Will boAt’s ₹1,500 cr IPO mark a transition to offline retail?
The draft prospectus filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India yesterday points to a company in the middle of a rehaul of its playbook as it pushes offline, tightens costs and explores overseas markets.
Wearables maker boAt is heading to the public markets with a ₹1,500 crore initial public offer just as the once-hot market shows signs of fatigue. The draft prospectus filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India yesterday points to a company in the middle of a rehaul of its playbook as it pushes offline, tightens costs and explores overseas markets.