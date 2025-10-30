Mint Explainer | Will boAt’s ₹1,500 cr IPO mark a transition to offline retail?

What does the offline tilt mean for margins and mix?

The gradual shift comes as the company terms its dependence on e-commerce giants risky. With metro online sales plateauing, boAt is betting that tier 2 and tier 3 buyers—who prefer the “touch and feel" of aspirational gadgets like smartwatches and headphones—will help push higher average selling prices. Smartwatches are impulse buys in malls and large-format stores and premium models perform better when displayed, helping stabilize margins against online price wars. Offline also allows more controlled pricing compared to online, where deep discounting can erode margins. The strategy, therefore, is not just about expanding reach but about stabilising profitability.