BOE warns of sharp correction as geopolitical worries mount
Summary
- The BOE’s Financial Policy Committee has repeatedly warned that valuations of many financial assets, particularly equities, are “stretched”
Financial markets remain vulnerable to a sharp correction, the Bank of England warned Wednesday as a twice-yearly survey found that geopolitical developments are seen as the greatest threat to stability.
