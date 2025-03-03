Bombay HC to hear pleas of ex-Sebi chief, others on March 4; ACB to not act on special court order until then

The Bombay High Court is set to hear the pleas of the former Sebi chief and others on March 4, the Anti-Corruption Bureau will not proceed with the special court order until then, reported PTI.

The development comes after the market regulator informed to initiate legal action against the court order alleging ex-SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch and five others of stock market fraud and regulatory violations.

“SEBI would be initiating appropriate legal steps to challenge this order and remains committed to ensuring due regulatory compliance in all matters,” the market regulator said in an official statement.

ACB order A special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Mumbai ordered to file an FIR against the former SEBI Chief, three current full-time directors, and two officials regarding irregularity in granting listing permission to Cals Refineries Ltd, reported PTI. Special ACB court judge Shashikant Eknathrao Bangar passed the order.

In addition to Madhabi Puri Buch, the other officials named in the case are BSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sundararaman Ramamurthy, then chairman and public interest director Pramod Agarwal and three whole-time members of SEBI – Ashwani Bhatia, Ananth Narayan G and Kamlesh Chandra Varshney.

SEBI's stand against the order SEBI said that the special court allowed the application of the case without issuing any notice or giving SEBI a chance to present its stance on the facts for the record, according to the statement.

The market regulator claimed that the officials named were not holding their respective positions at SEBI at the time of the case.

“Even though these officials were not holding their respective positions at the relevant point of time, the court allowed the application without issuing any notice or granting any opportunity to SEBI to place the facts on record,” said SEBI.

Additionally, SEBI stated that the applicant who filed the case has no purpose and is usually involved in a lawsuit or another.