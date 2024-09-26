Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, RBL Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, RBL Bank, UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS, Shankara Building Products, Hlv Limited hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 61.05(0.23%) points and Sensex was up by 227.31(0.27%) points at 26 Sep 2024 11:00:01 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 53.2(0.1%) points at 26 Sep 2024 10:45:01 IST. Other stocks such as Trent, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, ITC, NTPC hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.