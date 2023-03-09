Bond losses push Silicon Valley bank parent to raise capital3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 09:46 PM IST
- SVB Financial Group’s shares fall sharply following announcement.
SVB Financial Group said it had sold large portions of its securities portfolio and would raise fresh capital, highlighting a broader problem for U.S. lenders who have seen rising interest rates hammer the values of their bondholdings.
