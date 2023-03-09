Bond losses push Silicon Valley bank parent to raise capital

SVB’s debt securities declined substantially in value last year, but in ways that weren’t always reflected in SVB’s earnings and shareholder equity, as noted in a Wall Street Journal article. As of Dec. 31, SVB’s balance sheet showed securities labeled “available for sale" that had a fair market value of $26.1 billion, which was $2.5 billion below their $28.6 billion cost. Under the accounting rules, the available-for-sale label allowed SVB to exclude the paper losses on those holdings from its earnings and regulatory capital, although the losses did count in equity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}