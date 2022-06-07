The rise in 10-year G-sec yield shows an imminent rate hike

Banks have already raised repo-linked and the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) since May, leading to an increase in borrowing costs for retail and corporate customers. The June policy will be keenly watched from the point of view of rate action and the RBI’s thoughts on growth and inflation, analysts said. “As potential monetary policy action is dovetailed to its projections on growth and inflation, the markets will be looking for some direction to be provided by the central bank on both these indicators," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.