Bond yields surge as crude climbs higher

MUMBAI: The yield on the 10-year government bond surged on Tuesday to hit a three-month high as a rise in global crude oil prices stoked inflation concerns.

A higher inflation will leave little room for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to continue its ultra-accommodative monetary policy for long.

Brent oil rose above $77 a barrel for the first time since 2018, after OPEC+ failed to reach an agreement on bringing back curtailed output, leaving the market with tighter supplies than expected.

Meanwhile, the central bank on Monday announced two open market bond purchases under the second round of the government securities acquisition programme (G-SAP). It will buy Rs20,000 crore in bonds as part of its Rs1.2 trillion purchase plan for the July-September quarter.

But the RBI's decision to purchase lliquid stocks on Thursday under the G-SAP disappointed the bond market. According to a Bloomberg report this choice of papers is likely to help banks book profits leaving traders with devolved stocks of previous auctions.

The government on Monday announced the issuance of a new 10-year bond, which is likely to have a higher coupon compared to 5.85%, and thus dampened sentiment.

Yield on the 10-year bond rose 7 basis points to hit a high of 6.15% - a level last seen on 31 March. The 5-year bond yield also surged 7 basis points while 2-year bond yield advanced 5 basis points.

Analysts believe that the RBI will need to tighten its policy stance as early as August. Traders are now awaiting consumer price inflation data, due on 12 July.

India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation crossed the upper end of the target of 6% in May for the first time in the last five months.

"We expect core inflation to remain high, outdo headline and average comfortably above 6% in FY22. That said, RBI may still take solace in the fact that headline inflation may still average sub 6% in FY22 (Our estimate:5.45%) and thus could justify their policy accommodation. We do not see any rate actions in FY22. We reckon RBI’s focus on keeping the term premia low will gather pace as global financial conditions might start to tighten gradually through the year" said Emkay Global in a report.

The minutes of the latest meeting of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee were overall dovish and highlighted the predominance of growth concerns, consistent with the tone and action of the actual monetary policy review earlier in the month. However, given the CPI print since the last policy meeting, the minutes do suggest that at least two members of the MPC (one RBI and one external) will find it difficult to ignore the 6% plus prints on CPI.

That said RBI governor Shatikanta Das and deputy governor Michael Patra may have a somewhat higher threshold and may look for more persistence of inflation. At any rate, the underlying view remains that the normalization of policy path ahead will be gradual and stretched out over a longish period of time, said Suyash Choudhary, Head – Fixed Income, IDFC AMC

In the near term, Emkay Global is neutral on bonds amid the central bank's active support anchored at the benchmark 10-yr paper. However, the brokerage firm does see yields inching up in an orderly and gradual fashion in H2FY22. It expects the yield curve to bear-flatten and see benchmark 10-yr yield in the range of 6.0-6.40% for the remainder of FY22.

