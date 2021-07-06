Bond yields surge as crude climbs higher

"We expect core inflation to remain high, outdo headline and average comfortably above 6% in FY22. That said, RBI may still take solace in the fact that headline inflation may still average sub 6% in FY22 (Our estimate:5.45%) and thus could justify their policy accommodation. We do not see any rate actions in FY22. We reckon RBI’s focus on keeping the term premia low will gather pace as global financial conditions might start to tighten gradually through the year" said Emkay Global in a report.

