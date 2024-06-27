Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Indian bonds back in action with inclusion in JP Morgan's emerging markets bond index

Indian bonds back in action with inclusion in JP Morgan's emerging markets bond index

Mayur Bhalerao , Gopika Gopakumar

  • Demand for Indian government securities is expected to surge with their inclusion in JPMorgan's widely tracked Emerging Markets Bond Index from 28 June

Twenty-three Indian government securities with a notional value of $330 billion will be included in JP Morgan's widely tracked emerging market bond index from 28 June.

Indian government bonds with a combined nominal value of $330 billion will be included in JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s emerging markets bond index effective 28 June.

Indian government bonds with a combined nominal value of $330 billion will be included in JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s emerging markets bond index effective 28 June.

This will make India's bond market the 25th to join the widely tracked index since it was launched nine years ago.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

This will make India's bond market the 25th to join the widely tracked index since it was launched nine years ago.

JPMorgan announced in September that it would include 23 Indian government bonds in its emerging markets bond index.

Between then and May, foreign portfolio investors’ assets under custody in debt have swelled by 84,093 crore, show data from the National Securities Deopistory Ltd.

Foreign bond investors locked in yields anticipating that the Reserve Bank of India would maintain its high-interest-rate stance leading up to the inclusion of Indian bonds in the JPMorgan index.

Also read | Look who scooped up Indian bonds since the JP Morgan move

“Foreign investors are shifting towards longer-dated Indian bonds," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president at Shinhan Bank.

“Yields have dipped since the inclusion announcement, with the 10-year bonds easing 20 basis points due to foreign inflows into the debt segment," he added. “We expect a broader range for the 10-year (government securities) to be 6.85%-7.05%."

India's debt market has attracted significant inflows from overseas investors this year, totaling around 67,000 crore.

Since September, the Indian debt market has witnessed inflows to the tune of 1.1 trillion. This, coupled with the attractive yield differential compared to other emerging markets, has made the Indian rupee a relatively stable performer in the region.

The JPMorgan Emerging Market Index, with over $200 billion in assets, is expected to passively allocate around $25 billion to Indian bonds over the next 10 months.

Jayesh Mehta, vice chairman and chief executive of DSP Finance, said RBI would have to ensure enough supply of bonds to meet the increasing demand.

"New foreign buyers are going to come at a time when government borrowing for the fiscal year is expected to be less. We are going to see demand overpowering supply this year and RBI will have to sell bonds if it wants to avoid yields going near the repo rate," said Mehta.

Also read | India’s inclusion in JPMorgan’s bond index needs sober analysis

On the potential impact of the bond inclusion on the rupee, experts said the usual trend of currency depreciation due to India's trade and current account deficits is unlikely to repeat in the near future.

“The rupee is one of the stable emerging market currencies. Last year's depreciation was only 2%, much lower than the historical average," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“The Q1 FY24 current account is in surplus. With India included in the Global EM Bond Fund, debt capital flows will increase, further imparting stability to the rupee," he added. "Presently, the rupee's depreciation is not a serious concern."

The rupee's future trajectory, however, might be influenced by external factors. Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, expects the rupee could experience a gradual decline if the dollar index rises above $106 due to geopolitical tensions or prolonged high US interest rates. Conversely, an anticipated interest rate cut by the RBI in September 2024, or soon after, could strengthen the rupee as the dollar weakens towards the $102 zone.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mayur Bhalerao

"Mayur spearheads data-driven reporting on IPOs for Mint. He also covers market trends, and corporate announcements to ensure comprehensive coverage of the financial landscape. Mayur believes in harnessing the power of Bloomberg Terminal and Capital Line to extract and disseminate critical financial data to cross-functional teams within the newsroom and beyond. disseminate critical financial data to cross-functional teams within the newsroom and beyond."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.