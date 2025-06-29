Bonds have underperformed. Why you should own them now.
Andrew Bary , Barrons 10 min read 29 Jun 2025, 03:58 PM IST
Summary
Barron’s has long favored dividend-paying stocks for those seeking income. But bonds now deserve a hard look because they are so attractively priced.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bonds have been hard to love in recent years—but they are getting easier to appreciate.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story