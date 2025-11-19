AAA to junk: What are credit ratings and why every bond investor must check this before investing? Explained

In the quest for returns that outpace traditional deposits, many Indian investors are increasingly turning to the corporate bond market. This shift is welcome, but as with any investment, it carries inherent risks. For the bond investor, the single most important first line of defence is the credit rating.

Advertisement

Credit Ratings - The CIBIL score of a Company Think of a credit rating as a CIBIL score, but for a company or a specific bond. Just as a personal CIBIL score indicates an individual's creditworthiness, a rating from a Credit Rating Agency (CRA) provides a professional opinion on an issuer's ability and willingness to make timely interest and principal payments on its debt.

In India, this critical function is performed by CRAs registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The most prominent names in this space include CRISIL, ICRA, and CARE Ratings. These agencies analyse a company's financials, management strength, industry position, and balance sheet to assign a simple, letter-grade-based score.

Advertisement

Also Read | Indian bond market hard to access for foreign investors: Morningstar

From G-Secs to High Yield Bonds: The Risk–Return Spectrum A simple way to read credit ratings is to see them next to the yield. Sovereign paper – Government Securities (G-Secs) and short-term T-Bills – usually offer the lowest yield because it is treated as the safest and come with a ‘Sovereign Rating Safety’ - meaning you’ll definitely get your money back.

As you move from these into highly-rated PSU and financial-sector bonds, the returns or yields go up a little. When you drop further down the rating scale into A or BBB papers, the yield jumps more. That is what investors see on most bond platforms: G-Secs at the bottom of the chart, followed by AAA, AA, A and then BBB. Each step to the right usually comes with a higher yield bar – and higher risk.

Advertisement

Below is an illustrative table of indicative YTM ranges for listed bonds today (ref. IndiaBonds):

Source: IndiaBonds

Yields move every day, so this table is for illustration rather than the selection of securities. The message is simple: there is no “free” extra return. Higher YTM almost always means higher credit risk, lower liquidity or a more complex instrument structure.

Advertisement

Some Insight from Recent Credit Rating Studies If ratings are opinions, how do we know they work? The answer is in the numbers.

Every year, large rating agencies publish default and transition studies. CRISIL’s latest Annual Default and Ratings Transition Study (FY2025) shows the pattern clearly. One-year default rates in AAA and AA paper are close to zero. Defaults are largely concentrated in the lower rating buckets. As you move from A to BBB and then into sub-investment grades, default risk jumps sharply – often many times higher than in the top categories. Numbers do not lie.

Ratings are not perfect, but over time, they do a good job of separating stronger issues from weaker ones. The same studies also show that ratings move. Issuers are upgraded and downgraded as balance sheets, cash flows and governance change. Stress rarely appears overnight. Weak numbers, rising leverage or cash-flow gaps usually show up before a downgrade or default. For investors, the takeaway is simple — Do not stop at the coupon or yield; always look at the current rating, any change in outlook and the recent rating history before deciding whether a yield is worth the risk.

Advertisement

Ratings: The 'First Spell-Check,' Not the Final Word A credit rating is an investor's "first spell-check" for risk. It is a powerful, data-backed summary that instantly filters the investment universe. However, it is not the ultimate verdict, nor is it a permanent guarantee.

Ratings are a snapshot in time and can be downgraded. This is why an investor's own due diligence is non-negotiable. The CRISIL Annual Default Study, for instance, provides a sobering statistical context, showing the historical probability of default for different rating categories over time. It reinforces that while 'AAA' is the safest, no rating is a permanent shield.

Due Diligence is Your Responsibility An investor's independent study should go beyond the rating. This means understanding the issuer's business, reviewing its balance sheet, checking its cash flow, and assessing the industry it operates in. Performance varies significantly from issuer to issuer, even within the same rating category.

Advertisement

Many investors today access bonds through Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPPs). It is important to remember that most OBPPs are essentially stockbrokers or a front-end for one. They provide access and facilitate the transaction, but the investment selection and the associated risk remain entirely with the investor.

Also Read | How to pick the best corporate bonds for a stable and profitable portfolio

Where to Draw the Line: The 'BBB-' Warning This leads to a critical dividing line: the 'BBB-' rating. This is the lowest rung of what is considered 'investment grade.' Any security rated below 'BBB-' is classified as 'speculative grade' (or 'junk') and carries a significantly higher risk of default. While the high yields on these lower-rated bonds can be tempting, they are not advisable for most retail investors. The risk of capital loss often outweighs the potential for higher returns.

Advertisement

In conclusion, a credit rating is an essential tool in an investor's kit. It provides a clear, objective starting point for assessing risk. But it should never be the only tool. It is the beginning of the analysis, not the end. The ultimate responsibility lies with the investor to look before they leap.

(The author is Co-Founder at IndiaBonds)