Adani Enterprises NCD issue next week: ₹1,000 crore fundraise in focus; offers up to 8.9% per annum — Details here

Billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship company, Adani Enterprises, is set to open its third Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) next week as the firm focuses on raising ₹1,000 crore from the public, according to an exchange filing on 2 January 2026.

Adani Enterprises' third fundraising comes after a successful second NCD issue round in July 2025. Similar to the current offer, the company raised ₹1,000 crore via the issue.

“This third NCD issuance marks another step in our journey to broaden access to India’s capital markets and give retail investors a stake in long-term infrastructure growth. The strong response to our previous offerings reinforces trust in our strategy and financial discipline, and we aim to build on that momentum,” said Jugeshinder ‘Robbie’ Singh, Group CFO of Adani Group, in an official statement.

NCDs are debt instruments which a company can issue to raise funds from the market, offering investors a fixed interest rate over a period of time, which can be paid out on a monthly, quarterly or yearly basis.

Adani Enterprises NCD issue — 5 Key details 1. Adani Enterprises NCD issue date: In the BSE filing, Adani Enterprises disclosed that the company's NCD issue is set to open on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, and is scheduled to close on Monday, 19 January 2026.

2. Adani Enterprises NCD offer: The ₹1,000 crore NCD issue comprises a base issue of ₹500 crore and a greenshoe option to further raise another ₹500 crore from the stock market investors.

3. Adani Enterprises NCD issue yield: Adani Enterprises NCDs will attract a yield (return) of up to 8.90% per annum, offering competitive yields compared to similarly rated NCDs and fixed deposit rates.

4. Adani Enterprises NCD issue allotment: Adani's NCD issues, which are set to be listed on the BSE and NSE, will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis to the market investors.

5. Adani Enterprises NCD application: Market investors will be able to apply for a minimum of 10 NCDs and thereafter in multiples of 1 NCD. The minimum application size for the NCD issue would be for ₹10,000 per lot. The NCDs will have a face value of ₹1,000 apiece.

According to the announcement, the proceeds from the Adani Enterprises NCD issue will be used for prepayment or repayment of company loans, and the remaining will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

The NCDs will be available in tenures of 24 months, 36 months and 60 months with quarterly, annual and cumulative interest payment options across eight series, the company said.

Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited and Tipsons Consultancy Services Private Limited are the lead managers to the issue.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee