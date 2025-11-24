Flood of AI bonds adds to pressure on markets
Sam Goldfarb , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 24 Nov 2025, 05:42 pm IST
Summary
Prices of newly issued bonds have slid, adding to investors’ anxieties about stock valuations.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Wall Street is straining to absorb a flood of new bonds from tech companies funding their artificial intelligence investments, adding to the recent pressure in markets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story