Anchored by policy, shaped by liquidity, recast by regulation - factors driving India's fixed income

India’s bond market today is not being driven by one dramatic headline. Instead, it is being shaped by three powerful undercurrents working simultaneously — a steady central bank, dynamic liquidity management, and structural regulatory change. Together, they are quietly redefining how yields behave across the curve.

Let us begin with the anchor: the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

After an extended easing phase over the past year, the RBI has chosen to pause and hold the policy repo rate steady. This pause is not hesitation — it is calibration. Inflation has moderated meaningfully, growth remains stable, and external risks are fluid. In such an environment, policy stability becomes a signal of confidence. For fixed income markets, that signal matters. It tempers volatility at the short end and creates a more predictable carry environment for investors.

Yet, policy rates alone do not dictate bond yields. Liquidity does — and here, the RBI has been exceptionally active.

Following a period of tight banking liquidity earlier in the year, the system has moved back into surplus. Through calibrated variable rate repo operations and fine-tuning tools, the central bank has ensured that money market rates remain aligned with the policy corridor. At times, overnight rates have even drifted below the repo rate — a reflection of abundant liquidity rather than policy shift.

However, this liquidity support is not permanent. As we approach the new fiscal year, the RBI is expected to gradually normalise operations, moving from active injections toward standard absorption mechanisms. This transition will be critical. Excess liquidity suppresses short-term yields; its withdrawal can reprice them quickly.

At the longer end of the curve, a different force is at play: supply.

The government’s borrowing programme for the upcoming fiscal year is sizeable. Large gross issuance inevitably tests demand absorption capacity. While liquidity support and stable inflation expectations have helped the market digest supply so far, the long end remains sensitive. This creates a familiar dynamic — the front end cushioned by liquidity, the long end disciplined by fiscal arithmetic.

Global developments add another variable. With major central banks navigating their own rate trajectories, foreign flows into Indian debt remain opportunistic rather than structural. That said, India’s improving macro stability and attractive real yields continue to make it relevant in global fixed income allocations.

But perhaps the most underappreciated shift underway is regulatory.

Recent reforms by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the mutual fund space are not merely cosmetic. The overhaul of scheme categorisation, reduction of overlap across products, and introduction of new formats such as life cycle funds are aimed at improving transparency and investor clarity. Over time, that strengthens the depth and credibility of India’s debt markets.

More immediately, however, the changes affecting arbitrage funds deserve attention.

Arbitrage funds have long played a quiet yet important role in money markets. By exploiting pricing differentials between cash and derivatives segments, they often park unutilised capital in short-term debt instruments. This has historically created steady demand in ultra-short maturity papers.

Under the revised framework, arbitrage funds now face tighter restrictions on non-government debt exposure, effectively limiting them largely to government securities and repos backed by government bonds. While the regulatory intent is to improve risk clarity, the practical implication is a likely moderation in arbitrage fund returns.

Why does this matter for yields? Because arbitrage funds have been meaningful participants in the very short-end debt segment. Reduced flexibility may lower incremental demand for certain money market instruments, subtly influencing pricing dynamics. It does not create disruption — but it changes the marginal buyer equation.

At the same time, clearer product definitions may redirect flows toward pure short-duration and accrual funds, redistributing demand across the fixed income spectrum rather than shrinking it.

Putting it all together, India’s bond market today is a study in balance:

Policy is steady, not restrictive.

Liquidity is supportive, but gradually normalising.

Supply is elevated, keeping duration disciplined.

Regulation is evolving, reshaping demand patterns.

This is not a market for aggressive directional bets. It is a market for precision — for understanding where liquidity is abundant, where supply pressures are building, and how structural reforms are shifting investor behaviour.

In such phases, fixed income rewards those who read nuance, not noise.

And perhaps that is the defining feature of India’s bond markets right now — quiet complexity, steadily unfolding.

The author Chirag Doshi is the CIO of Fixed Income assets at LGT Wealth India.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.