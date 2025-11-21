Axis Bank looks to raise up to ₹5,000 crore via NCDs. Details here

Axis Bank, the country's fourth-largest private sector lender, informed investors through an exchange filing today, November 21, that it is looking to raise ₹5,000 crore through the issuance of fully paid, senior, rated, listed, unsecured, taxable, redeemable, long-term non-convertible debentures under Series-9 on a private placement basis.

This is part of its previously announced ₹35,000 crore fundraise via debt securities. The bank stated that the issuance will include a base of ₹2,000 crore, with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of ₹3,000 crore, thereby aggregating ₹5,000 crore on a private placement basis.

In July, the Board of Directors of the bank approved raising an amount of up to ₹35,000 crore through the issue of debt securities on a private placement basis.

Axis Bank September Quarter Performance Though the net profit came in sharply lower than analysts’ consensus estimates due to elevated provisioning, it reported improvements in asset quality, better-than-expected net interest margins, and a pickup in loan and deposit growth.

Brokerages maintained a broadly bullish stance on Axis Bank following its September quarter numbers, viewing the one-time provisioning hit as temporary and highlighting the lender’s steady operational performance, strong loan growth, improving asset quality, and balance sheet growth.

Axis Bank reported a 26% YoY drop in its net profit at ₹5,090 crore as it was impacted by an additional one-time standard asset provision of ₹1,231 crore for two discontinued crop loan variants, following an RBI advisory after its FY25 annual inspection.

The bank's net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned from lending activities and interest paid to depositors, stood at ₹13,745 crore, marking a 2% year-on-year rise.

This was higher than analysts’ expectation of a 3% YoY decline, while the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) also exceeded estimates. coming in at 3.73%. Its asset quality improved with gross NPAs at 1.46% and net NPAs at 0.44%.

Axis Bank Share Price Trend The bank’s shares have seen a sharp rebound since August lows, gaining 22.43% to ₹1,275 apiece, putting them on track to extend their monthly winning run to a third consecutive month.

After witnessing its worst monthly crash in July, when it fell 11%, the shares made a strong comeback in the following months, contributing to a 20% jump in 2025 so far.