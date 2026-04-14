Axis MF sees opportunity in gilt funds, backs corporate bonds for stability amid market volatility

Axis Mutual Fund's report highlights the impact of the West Asia war on global bond yields and energy sectors, advising investors to focus on short- to medium-term funds.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated14 Apr 2026, 09:50 PM IST
Axis Mutual Fund's Fixed Income Market Review and Outlook April 2026 report highlights the impact of the West Asia war on global bond yields and energy sectors, advising investors to focus on short- to medium-term funds.
Axis Mutual Fund's Fixed Income Market Review and Outlook April 2026 report highlights the impact of the West Asia war on global bond yields and energy sectors, advising investors to focus on short- to medium-term funds.

The war in West Asia has impacted all countries in varying degrees, with global bond yields rising, pressure on the energy sector and concerns over stagflation amid weak growth and rising inflation, as per a report by Axis Mutual Fund.

Amid this, the fund house, in its ‘Fixed Income Market Review and Outlook April 2026’ report recommended that investors should opt for short- to medium-term funds with tactical allocation of gilt funds.

What strategy does Axis MF recommend for investors?

As per the report, the fund house feels that a barbell strategy is the most effective approach, as it balances short-term bonds for liquidity with long-duration bonds for tactical opportunities. "Our preferred positioning includes 2-year AA-rated corporate bonds for steady accrual and long tenor government securities for duration plays, offering a combination of consistent accrual and potential upside,” it stated.

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  • For investors with a 2–3-year horizon, a short to medium duration, accrual-oriented approach, complemented by Income Plus Arbitrage strategies, remains appropriate, according to Axis MF. It added that these strategies offer stable accrual, lower volatility and tax efficiency, with arbitrage spreads often improving during periods of heightened market volatility.
  • Over a 3–5-year horizon, structural tailwinds such as fiscal consolidation, market deepening and India’s inclusion in global bond indices continue to support fixed income, it added. “While government bonds may benefit episodically, high-quality corporate credit remains a more compelling core holding, supported by strong balance sheets, comfortable spreads and attractive carry, with selective G sec exposure playing a complementary role,” as per the report.

What are the risks to keep in mind?

  • Duration of the conflict: It highlighted impact on the energy markets, where prolonged disruption to crude supplies ups the risks of energy prices remaining elevated and could slow disinflation in developed markets. “For bond markets, this translates into higher term premia, sticky yields and intermittent volatility, rather than a clean rally. In India, while macro fundamentals remain relatively strong, sustained energy-led pressures could feed into imported inflation and tighter financial conditions. As of now, although a ceasefire has been announced, the situation remains highly fluid,” the report noted.

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  • Price of crude sustaining above $100/barrel, leading to inflation concerns, and the RBI considering rate hikes: As per the report, a sustained move in crude prices towards the $100 per barrel mark could rekindle inflationary pressures and force the RBI to raise repo rates. “Despite ceasefire announcements for the next two weeks, the duration and trajectory of the conflict remain key risks,” it noted.
  • Excessive currency depreciation: “Higher crude prices could translate into imported inflation, currency pressures and tighter financial conditions, underscoring the need for continued vigilance. In this environment, discipline matters more than directional rate calls… The emphasis remains on steady income generation while managing mark-to-market volatility, rather than attempting to time policy or geopolitical outcomes,” it stated.

As per the report, while the conflict has heightened near term volatility, it has not materially altered the medium-term interest rate outlook. It added that markets have already corrected sharply on fears of further rate hikes, and it expects the RBI to keep system liquidity neutral and continue its policy over the next two meetings.

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Further it cautioned that, emerging economies, including India, “are relatively better positioned given stronger macro fundamentals, they are not immune”.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Key Takeaways
  • Expect a rise in interest rates if crude stays elevated above US$100 a barrel.
  • Short term 2-5-year corporate bonds, tactical mix of long duration Gsecs and income plus arbitrage are best strategies to invest in the current macro environment.
  • Selective Credits continue to remain attractive from a risk reward perspective given the improving macro fundamentals.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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