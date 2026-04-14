Axis MF sees opportunity in gilt funds, backs corporate bonds for stability amid market volatility

The war in West Asia has impacted all countries in varying degrees, with global bond yields rising, pressure on the energy sector and concerns over stagflation amid weak growth and rising inflation, as per a report by Axis Mutual Fund.
Amid this, the fund house, in its ‘Fixed Income Market Review and Outlook April 2026’ report recommended that investors should opt for short- to medium-term funds with tactical allocation of gilt funds.
As per the report, the fund house feels that a barbell strategy is the most effective approach, as it balances short-term bonds for liquidity with long-duration bonds for tactical opportunities. "Our preferred positioning includes 2-year AA-rated corporate bonds for steady accrual and long tenor government securities for duration plays, offering a combination of consistent accrual and potential upside,” it stated.
As per the report, while the conflict has heightened near term volatility, it has not materially altered the medium-term interest rate outlook. It added that markets have already corrected sharply on fears of further rate hikes, and it expects the RBI to keep system liquidity neutral and continue its policy over the next two meetings.
Further it cautioned that, emerging economies, including India, “are relatively better positioned given stronger macro fundamentals, they are not immune”.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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