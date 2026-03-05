Bank of India, PNB plan infra bond sales after robust demand for BoB issue

Robust demand from long-term investors for an Indian state-run lender's mega infrastructure bond issue this week has prompted two others to tap the market before the end of the financial year, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Bank of India and Punjab National Bank are among lenders that could issue infrastructure bonds over the next three weeks.

Bank of India could raise up to 100 billion rupees ($1.09 billion), while PNB will consider a 20-50 billion-rupee issue, the sources added, requesting anonymity as they're not authorised to speak to the media.

The lenders did not reply to Reuters' emails seeking comment.

Robust demand Earlier this week, Bank of Baroda raised 100 billion rupees through seven-year infra bonds at a 7.10% coupon, below the 7.25% level that the market had expected, signalling elevated demand for the issue.

"Nearly 60%-70% of Bank of Baroda's bond was absorbed by a large state-run provident fund, and its peers are anticipating a similar response to their issuances," one of the sources said.

"Had it not been for the PF bids, the cutoff could have easily have been closer to 7.25%."

Infrastructure bonds are used by banks to finance long-term development projects.

Three Indian lenders have raised an aggregate 250 billion rupees through these bonds so far this financial year, sharply lower than 892 billion rupees raised in the previous fiscal.

Bank of Baroda is only the third lender to raise this quantum of funds after Bank of India and Axis Bank.

Bankers said that a lack of sufficient supply of such notes during the financial year could lead to stronger demand for the next few issuances as investors seek to meet their exposure requirements.